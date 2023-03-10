Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Broadcom by 63.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $622.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.80. The company has a market capitalization of $259.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.