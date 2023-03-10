Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Broadwind Stock Performance
NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.72. 293,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.54. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
