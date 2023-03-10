Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.72. 293,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.54. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

