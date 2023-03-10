Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$39.38

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

TSE LSPD opened at C$20.33 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$17.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.50.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.