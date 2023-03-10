Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $82.67

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

PVH Trading Down 3.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PVH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $76.48 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

