Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) PT at GBX 2,023.33

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,023.33 ($24.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.45) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,888 ($22.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,388.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,828.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,672.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,072 ($24.92).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,074.07%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

