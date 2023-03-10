Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) to Distribute Special Dividend of $1.50 on April 6th

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $579,152.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.