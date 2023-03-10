Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Up 320.0% in February

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,420. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 87.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 136,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

