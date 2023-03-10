C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AI. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,339,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,110,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650 in the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.