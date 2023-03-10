Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 63,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 106,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

