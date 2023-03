Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $192.40

Shares of Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 192.40 ($2.31). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.31), with a volume of 54,471 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.40.

Cambian Group Company Profile

Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.

