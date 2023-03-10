Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

