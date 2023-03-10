Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

