Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avation (LON:AVAP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.07) price objective on the stock.

Avation Stock Performance

AVAP opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.55) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.10. The company has a market capitalization of £89.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.25. Avation has a 1 year low of GBX 60.66 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.49 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Avation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 148,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £172,453.72 ($207,375.81). Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.