Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.29

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.29 and traded as high as C$105.69. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$103.74, with a volume of 1,276,487 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$107.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.6476729 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,556,365.06. Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock worth $512,734 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

