Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.79

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 1147791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

WEED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

