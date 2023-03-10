Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 2.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 521,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of COF traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. 773,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,265. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.