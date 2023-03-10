Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,595. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.03. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

