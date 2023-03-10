Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Stock Down 2.2 %

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of PSA traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.21. 289,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,003. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

