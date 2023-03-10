Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $277,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 130.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 382.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.58%.
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
