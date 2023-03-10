Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,064. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

