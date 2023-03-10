Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.6% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 1.3 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NVS traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 886,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,542. The company has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.