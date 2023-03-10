Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. 457,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,604. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

