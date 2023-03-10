Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ CASY opened at $217.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $249.90.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.
Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Featured Articles
