Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $217.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

