Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CASY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $217.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.61 and a 200-day moving average of $222.77.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,626,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

