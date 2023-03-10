Casper (CSPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.70 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $381.00 million and $10.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00430352 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,810.32 or 0.29094884 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,556,756,129 coins and its circulating supply is 10,815,514,517 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,555,755,049 with 10,814,577,646 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03476329 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,717,831.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.