Castleark Management LLC Acquires 9,100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

