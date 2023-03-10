Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of DexCom by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,839,912. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $110.77 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

