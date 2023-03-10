Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,600,360. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

GO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 73,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,115. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

