Castleark Management LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $211,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

