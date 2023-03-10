Castleark Management LLC Invests $6.65 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 94,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE remained flat at $81.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,231. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.