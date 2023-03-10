Castleark Management LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $242.20 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

