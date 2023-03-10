Castleark Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

