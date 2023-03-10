Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,060 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,996. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

