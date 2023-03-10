Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,058,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $11.01 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

