Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.11% of Cedar Fair worth $47,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 634,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2,574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 242,044 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

NYSE:FUN opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $57.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

