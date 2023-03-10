CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $65.99 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00223570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,061.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08897713 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,184,101.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

