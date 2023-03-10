Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CJPRY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 107,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,219. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 3.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

