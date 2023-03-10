Charif Souki Sells 310,381 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,406,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02.

Tellurian Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TELL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,760,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TELL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian



Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

