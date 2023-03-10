Chia Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.18 or 0.00174169 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $236.50 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00431321 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.16 or 0.29154467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Chia

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,722,545 coins and its circulating supply is 6,722,941 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars.

