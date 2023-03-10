ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Head to Head Review

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus price target of $103.60, indicating a potential upside of 60.42%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Dividends

Profitability

Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 18.24% 25.65% 18.37% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 14.52% 18.49% 10.50%

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 2.26 $172.51 million $5.15 12.54 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $789.40 million 1.10 $113.19 million $3.12 7.68

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

