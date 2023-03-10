ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ChromaDex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.64 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

About ChromaDex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 184.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

