ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ChromaDex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.64 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex
About ChromaDex
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.