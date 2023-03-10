Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,336,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the previous session’s volume of 295,656 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.06.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

