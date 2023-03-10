Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 861,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 412,102 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the third quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,099,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,761 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 345.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

