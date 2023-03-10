CIBC Cuts Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$16.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of LCFS stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.63. 32,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$9.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

