Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
