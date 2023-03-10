Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

