Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 3.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $430.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.90. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

