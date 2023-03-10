Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.31. 7,174,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,346,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

