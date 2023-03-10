Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.60 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

