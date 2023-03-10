Citigroup Raises Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target to $28.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 254.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALDX. StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,402,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 501,048 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,985,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 585,644 shares during the period. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 374,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.