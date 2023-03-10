Citigroup Raises Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target to $28.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 254.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALDX. StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Shares of ALDX stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
